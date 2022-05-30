Watch
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted in 2021 beating death

Matt Gentry/AP
Isimemen Etute celebrates in Montgomery County Circuit Court Friday, May 27, 2022 in Christiansburg Va. A jury on Friday acquitted Etute, a former Virginia Tech football player who had been accused of fatally beating a man he says he initially believed from a Tinder match to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
Posted at 11:17 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 13:17:18-04

A former Virginia Tech football player was acquitted Friday in the 2021 beating death of a man he says he thought was a woman.

The Roanoke Times reported that jurors deliberated for about three hours before finding Isimemen Etute not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Jerry Paul Smith.

ESPN reported that Etute collapsed in tears as jurors read the verdict.

Etute testified that he and Smith, who posed as a woman named "Angie," met on the dating app Tinder, and on April 10, Etute went to Smith's apartment and they had a sexual encounter.

The former football player said Smith insisted they meet in the dark.

Etute told the jurors he went back to Smith's apartment on May 31 to see if Smith was lying about his gender.

After discovering that Smith was actually a man, Etute said he felt "violated."

Thinking Smith was reaching for a gun, Etute struck Smith in the face several times and punched him.

Police later found a knife between Smith's mattress and box spring.

Smith's body was found days later, and Etute was arrested in June 2021, CBS News reported.

Etute's lawyer maintained that his client acted in self-defense.

