Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl

Barbara Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, is a new mother.

She gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on Monday in Maine.

"Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," George W. Bush said in a statement.

Barbara Bush, 39, has been married to Craig Louis Coyne since 2018. This is their first child together.

Cora is George and Laura Bush's fourth grandchild. Jenna Bush has three children.

Jenna posted pictures of Cora and Barbara on Instagram. She said that Cora has some cousins who are "anxiously waiting to play."