Florida on verge of becoming first state to observe daylight saving time year-round

The Florida Senate approved a bill adopting daylight saving time year-round on Tuesday by a 33-2 margin. By adopting year-round daylight saving time, Floridians would no longer have to "spring forward" or "fall back."

It would also mean that most of Florida would be an hour ahead of the Eastern Time Zone from November through March. By doing so, it would mean sunrise and sunset times would be an hour later.

The bill now faces the approval of Florida's Governor Rick Scott. If Scott signs the bill, the US Congress would also have to approve Florida's law.

Hawaii and most of Arizona are the only states that do not participate in daylight saving tme.