Florida nurse pleads guilty to threatening to kill Vice President Harris

A South Florida nurse has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Vice President Kamala Harris.

A Justice Department press release said Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, pled guilty Friday to six counts of making threats to kill the vice president.

According to the release, Phelps admitted to sending her husband, who was in prison, 30-second video clips of her threatening to kill Harris in February.

In the clips, Phelps said she would assassinate Harris within 50 days, federal prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said Phelps recorded some of the clips while her children recorded others.

After she sent the videos, Phelps said she also sent a photograph of herself at a gun range holding a firearm with a target sheet.

Two days later, she applied for a concealed weapon permit.

She later told investigators that she "doesn’t know” what would have happened if they hadn't shown up at her residence.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.