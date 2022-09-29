Florida Gov. DeSantis requests financial, volunteer help following Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for volunteer and financial help after Hurricane Ian struck the state as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday.

The state has launched a website to help coordinate volunteer efforts to help provide relief assistance. According to the portal, positions such as assisting the Red Cross, providing mental health assistance and being part of the disaster action team are listed.

DeSantis also asked the public to consider donating to the Florida Disaster Fund. Officials said the fund has raised over $1.4 million to provide disaster relief.

Officials said the fund was “established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities.”

With financial and volunteer assistance, officials are hopeful to quickly rebuild areas devastated by the hurricane.

“When a disaster strikes our great state, Volunteer Florida is committed to help provide relief where it is most needed. We channel every available dollar to work towards rebuilding and recovery efforts in our affected communities,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo. “The Florida Disaster Fund is an excellent way for the private sector and individuals to financially support Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.”