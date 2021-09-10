Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Federal judge hands down decision in Apple, Epic Games trial

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Lennihan/AP
In this Feb. 5, 2021 photo, an Apple store employee is shown in New York. Apple on Wednesday, Sept. 1, is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Apple-App Store
Posted at 11:24 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 13:24:26-04

In California, a federal judge issued a decision Friday by ordering Apple to allow app developers to direct consumers to alternate payment methods outside Apple’s App Store.

The maker of the popular video game Fortnite, Epic Games, filed a lawsuit last year after Apple dropped the game from its App Store. In the lawsuit, Epic wanted to prove Apple's 15% to 30% commissions on transactions in iPhone apps are part of an illegal monopoly.

“Epic Games failed in its burden to demonstrate Apple is an illegal monopolist,” Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers wrote in her decision. “Nonetheless, the trial did show that Apple is engaging in anticompetitive conduct under California’s competition laws.”

According to another ruling, the judge ruled that Epic must pay Apple 30% of the roughly $12 million in revenue it collected from August 2020 to October 2020 for breach of contract when it established an alternative payment system in the Fortnite app.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light