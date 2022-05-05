Federal Aviation Administration offers solution for complicated Florida air travel this summer

Flying to Florida has turned into a nightmare at times in recent months, and now federal officials say they are going to do something to fix things.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday that it will increase the number of air traffic controllers in Florida and take other steps to improve the flow of planes over the state. The promise comes after FAA officials held two days of meetings with representatives of about a dozen airlines.

Air travel to Florida increased faster during the pandemic than in many other places, and airlines have scheduled even more flights for this summer.

The agency also agreed to update airlines more often about space launches and other events that can hamper flights on routes airlines use over Florida. Airlines say they have been caught off guard by route closings, forcing them to cancel flights, the Associated Press reported.