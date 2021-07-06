Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old boy who died following an accident on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park says that his son and other family members were trapped by the ride's seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped.

In an interview broadcast Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America," David Jaramillo recounted Saturday night's capsizing on the Raging River at Adventureland Park in Altoona.

He says, "all of us were trapped."

Police say Michael Jaramillo died Sunday from his injuries, and three others were injured.

Two of those injured were also family members, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities say six people were aboard, and the morning news program reports that Michael's older brother was hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the AP, the older brother was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Adventureland says the family-owned park is cooperating with investigators.

The AP reported that a conveyor belt moves the rafts through rapids, and after the boat carrying Michael and others overturned, the riders were freed by emergency responders and witnesses.

This marks the second deadly incident on this ride in the past five years.

The cause is under investigation.