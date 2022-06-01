Elvis-themed chapels in Las Vegas all shook up after receiving cease-and-desist letters

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas chapels of love that use Elvis Presley’s likeness could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels.

The licensing company that controls the name and image of Elvis is ordering some Sin City chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed wedding ceremonies.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters in early May to multiple chapels.

The letters stated that the company will stop the unauthorized use of Presley’s name, likeness, image and other elements connected to his persona.

Authentic Brands added that "Elvis," "Elvis Presley," "and "The King of Rock and Roll" are protected trademarks.

Wedding operators are expected to be compliant by now.

With Elvis closely tied to the Las Vegas wedding industry, some chapel owners say the move could decimate their businesses.

Industry leaders in the wedding industry in Las Vegas say the crackdown has the potential of hurting marriage tourism in the city.

Authentic Brands also oversees the names of other big, late celebrities, including Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali.