Elton John furiously leaves stage during Las Vegas performance

Bryce Riley
7:43 PM, Mar 2, 2018
Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden on December 3, 2013 in New York City. Elton John has been announced as one of the headlining artists for the 2014 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Sir Elton John stormed offstage Thursday night during his performance at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

TMZ reports that Elton John was performing "Saturday Night" when fans gathered around his piano and refused to "keep their hands to themselves." After apparently shouting expletives at the fans, he left the stage in the middle of the song.

Elton John later returned to the stage with a message for the audience:

"No more coming on Stage on 'Saturday Night.' You f**ked it up," he said.

[Content Warning: The video below contains uncensored language.] 

