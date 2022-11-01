Elon Musk appears to confirm Twitter verification charge in exchange with Stephen King

Elon Musk appears intent on charging Twitter users for the blue verification checkmarks. It would be one of the first major moves by the new Twitter owner that would directly impact users.

Musk made his intentions clear when responding to author Stephen King's tweet that said he would leave the social media platform if it's going to charge him.

"We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers," Musk replied to King.

Musk then appeared to haggle with the author.

"How about $8," Musk asked.

King did not reply.

Musk claims charging a fee is the only way to defeat the "bots & trolls." He said he would explain his rationale before the fee is implemented.

Twitter places blue checkmarks next to people and organizations prone to copycat accounts. Many official governments, political organizations and leaders have verification badges. Also, many celebrities and journalists have blue checkmarks.

For individuals who are verified, Twitter generally requires users to confirm their identity.

“The blue Verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic,” Twitter said. “To be Verified, your account must be notable and active.”