Dr. Brown's Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders recalled due to choking hazard
2:59 AM, Mar 16, 2018
More than 550,000 Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders have been recalled due to a choking hazard.
The Handi-Craft Company stated they recalled the holders after receiving 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have been reported so far.
Giraffe
Zebra
Turtle
Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition)
Frog (Special Holiday Edition)
Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition)
Deer
Bunny
Only those with the following lot codes are included in the recall (the codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder):
RICH0615
RICH0715
RICH0815
RICH1215
RICH0516
RICH0616
RICH0716
RICH1116
RICH1016
RICH0916
RICH1216
RICH0317
RICH0417
RICH0517
RICH0617
RICH0717
RICH0817
RICH0917
The pacifiers and teether holders were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Walmart, Amazon.com and various stores nationwide from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.
Consumer are urged to immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft at (833) 224-7674 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or on their website for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.