DOJ releases detailed list of items taken during search of Trump's residence

The Department of Justice unsealed a detailed list of items taken from former President Donald Trump’s residence in Florida, showing that press clippings, clothing and unclassified government documents were seized.

The items were mixed with over 100 classified documents, some of which were considered “top secret.” The items were taken after authorities executed a search warrant of Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has not denied having the items in his possession but has claimed that he made the documents unclassified before leaving office. He has also accused the DOJ of conducting the search for political reasons.

He has asked a special master to review the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago. The DOJ has opposed such a measure, saying that a filter team has already gone through the documents. Filter teams generally sort out any items that the prosecutors cannot use in prosecutions, such as documents between attorneys and their clients.

The DOJ said that documents with classified markings have been separated from other materials taken during the search.