Disneyland Resort announces dates for ticket sales, new reservation system ahead of reopening

Disneyland Resort has released details about its ticket prices and new reservation system ahead of its reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on April 30.

According to a blog post, since the parks will have a limited capacity due to state guidelines, the parks will manage attendance with a new reservation system, which would require all visitors to make a reservation ahead of time.

When the parks reopen, they will resume at 15% capacity, and only California residents will visit them.

A reservation and a ticket for the same park on the same date would be required for guests over 3 years old.

To make a reservation, guests will need a valid theme park admission ticket.

A calendar is now available that shows reservation dates.

On April 12, after 8 a.m. PT, people who purchased tickets before the pandemic shutdown will be able to buy tickets for Disneyland through the reservation system.

On April 15, after 8 a.m. PT, other California residents will be able to purchase tickets and make reservations.