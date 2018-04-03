Disney World bus driver, married father of two, accused of trying to lure teenager for sex

BARTOW, Fla. — A Walt Disney World bus driver was arrested after deputies say he tried to lure a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Kevin Van Orman, 35, was arrested March 25 by undercover detectives when he arrived at a home in Bartow, where he planned to meet up with the teenage girl for sexual activities.

According to the Polk County, Florida Sheriff's Office, Van Orman used the app "Whisper" to respond to a post that had been placed by an undercover detective pretending to be a 15-year-old girl.

"I'm only 15 tho.... Just so u know," the undercover detective messaged. "That's ok," Van Orman replied.

As the conversation continued, Van Orman asked the girl to meet up with him while she was on a trip to Disney World, according to the report.

According to the arrest report, Van Orman also solicited another undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl.

During the conversation, the user told him that she was 14-years-old.

Van Orman replied stating that he was 35-years-old, followed by: "But we can keep talking if you'd like."

Following his arrest, Van Orman told detectives "I think I'm addicted to sex" and "for some reason tonight I was thinking with the wrong head," according to the arrest report. He also said, "Some of the 16 years old I'm attracted to. I see them every day. The worst ones are the Brazilians."

Van Orman was a bus driver at Walt Disney World, according to his booking information with the jail. A spokesperson with Disney said he is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the charges.

The arrest report states that Van Orman is married and has a 5-year-old daughter, a 2-year-old son and his wife is currently four months pregnant.

He has been charged with lewd battery, using a computer to solicit a child and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child.

Van Orman was released on bail.