Disney, Scarlett Johansson settle 'Black Widow' lawsuit

Actress Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Co. settled a breach of contract lawsuit, multiple news outlets reported Thursday.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Johansson sued Disney after it decided to release "Black Widow" on its streaming service.

She claimed the streaming release deprived her of potential earnings and stated that her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release, according to The Associated Press.

Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman said that he was pleased that they could reach a mutual agreement with Johansson.

"We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror," he was quoted in The Hollywood Reporter.