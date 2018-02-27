Customer shoots McDonald's employee in face with paintball gun in Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. - A brutal attack on a McDonald's drive-thru worker in Michigan has the victim speaking out against her attacker.

"He drove up and I opened the window halfway to take his money. He shot me with a paintball gun and drove off," the victim said.

She also recalls that the customer's weapon closely resembled a real handgun. The entire terrifying ordeal still has her in shock.

"It wasn't like I was being nasty or anything. I just took his order and he wasn't satisfied with the answer he had got," she says.

It happened at 1:30 am, at McDonald's in Dearborn, Michigan at Michigan and Gulley.

The shooter is described as a black male in his 30s, heavy set with a hat, driving a late model black colored Ford Crown Victoria.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery. However, she hasn't decided if she'll return to work at McDonald's.