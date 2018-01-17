Criminals appear to be targeting Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - While most have the impression Las Vegas casinos take an Ocean’s 11 type scheme to rip off, thieves have proven otherwise in the last week.

The thief who hopped over a counter at SLS Las Vegas and made off with cash is the fourth criminal in the last week to target casinos on or near the Las Vegas Strip.

"It is a risk versus reward situation. They have more cash than a bank," Las Vegas-based KTNV & Safety Expert retired Las Vegas police Lt. Randy Sutton said.

New York New York, Harrah’s, Ellis island and SLS Las Vegas casinos have all fallen victim to criminals after quick cash since January 10th.

Half of those criminals were armed.

Sutton said the reason these crooks are targeting casinos likely has to do with the high payoff and limited risk involved.

"These guys that are going in do not feel there are going to be consequences. They don't feel they are going to face down armed security," Sutton said.

With the armed gunman who robbed the Bellagio poker room in November still on the run, police are still looking for suspects in five recent casino thefts.

Sutton said it will likely be a priority for detectives, because the criminals are not likely to stop until they are in cuffs.

"These aren't generally one-time deals," Sutton said.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes is asked to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.