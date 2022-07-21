Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’

Biden
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 10:35:28-04

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement Thursday morning.

Biden, 79, was slated to visit Pennsylvania on Thursday but instead will work remotely.

The White House said Biden is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing "very mild symptoms."

"Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Breaking story will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.