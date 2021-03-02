Dolly Parton sings remake of 'Jolene' while getting COVID-19 vaccine shot

Dolly Parton has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a post on Twitter , her account had some fun with the moment saying “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.”

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/JMPQb6zJWd — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

It’s not sarcasm, it’s truth. Last year, Parton donated a million dollars to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who was working to develop the Moderna vaccine.

Tuesday, the singer, actress and philanthropist, returned to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive her first Moderna vaccine shot.

In a video shared on her Twitter account, Parton had a message for her followers, encouraging them to get a vaccine when they are eligible.

She even adapted her hit song “Jolene” for the occasion, singing “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of ya please don’t hesitate.”