Colorado Springs deputy shooting: 1 of 3 injured law enforcement officers released from hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- One of three law enforcement officers injured in a shooting in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon has been released from the hospital.

One deputy was killed and a civilian also was hurt in the shooting. An update on the civilian wasn't available.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sergeant Jake Abendshan was treated and released from the hospital Monday night. Deputy Scott Stone and an unidentified Colorado Springs police officer remain hospitalized.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Springs police are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to provide updates.

The law enforcement officers were part of a group investigating a motor vehicle theft at an apartment complex when the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Monday.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey said there was a struggle after officers began talking to the unidentified suspect about the stolen vehicle and gunfire erupted.

Deputy Micah Flick, an 11-year-veteran of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was killed in the shooting. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, also died.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said the agency is in the process of setting up a donation account for the family of Flick, who leaves behind a wife and two children.

Monday's incident marks the third officer killed in the line duty in the state since Dec. 31. Ten Colorado law enforcement officers, including the three fallen deputies, have been shot in the three separate incidents during the same time period.