Colorado Gov. Polis, first gentleman marry in small, Jewish ceremony

Posted at 2:30 PM, Sep 16, 2021
BOULDER, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis and longtime partner Marlon Reis were married in a small, outdoor ceremony with friends and family on Wednesday.

Rabbi Tirzah Firestone officiated the traditional Jewish ceremony.

“The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant. We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple,” Polis and Reis said in a statement. “After eighteen years, we couldn't be happier to be married at last.”

Polis and the first gentleman have been together for 18 years.

According to a press release, every guest who attended was required to test negative for COVID-19.

Blayke Roznowski at KMGH first reported this story.

