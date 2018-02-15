Woman caught trying to sneak meth across border in bra

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 28°
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a woman they say tried to sneak two mounds of meth across the border by hiding them in her bra.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 66 pounds of meth at the Port of Nogales Monday in a pair of separate incidents.
NOGALES, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a woman they say tried to sneak two mounds of meth across the border by hiding them in her bra.
CBP representative Robert Valdez confirmed a canine sniffed out the meth hidden by the 18-year-old woman, a Mexican national who was trying to enter the U.S. via the Morley Pedestrian Crossing Monday.
In another incident, the CBP says an 18-year-old woman from Nogales, Ariz. was hiding more than 65 pounds of meth in her truck.
Officers arrested the women and seized the vehicle and drugs.