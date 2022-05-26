Carnival cruise ship passengers report fumes making them sick

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Several passengers on the Carnival Magic cruise ship are claiming people started getting sick after a strong odor filled parts of the ship.

Passenger Vanessa Burgard says she was staying in her room on the second floor when she started smelling chemicals.

She said the smell started two to three days before the ship docked, and despite requests from passengers to end the week-long voyage early, Carnival refused.

Vanessa says she and other passengers were told several times the odor was normal, but she knew something was wrong when a military veteran started seizing.

"They have no protocol of what to do with this," said Burgard. "It took them over 45 minutes to respond to the guy having a seizure. Passengers had to tend to him."

The veteran and his wife said their romantic getaway was ruined when they started smelling what they thought to be diesel gas blowing through the vents.

The veteran says he became so delirious he nearly took his own life.

"I became so insane from the fumes that I tried to jump off the ship," said Michael Gately.

Both the Gatelys and Burgard told said they were offered compensation if they signed a nondisclosure agreement. The parties refused.

Carnival Cruise Line responded with a statement, saying:

"Some guests aboard Carnival Magic were impacted by an odor from an exterior painting project yesterday. The ship’s crew quickly reacted and provided assistance to the guests. Carnival Magic returned to Norfolk, Va., this morning as scheduled and all guests have disembarked."

This story was originally reported on WTKR.com.

