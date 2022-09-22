'Captain America' fixes hurricane hit roofs in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans hometown hero Anthony Mackie is helping rebuild roofs in the city damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Mackie is an actor famous for his roles in the Avengers movie franchise and who is taking over the Captain America role.

He grew up working in the family roofing business.

Now he’s teaming up with roofing company GAF which makes shingles and other roofing materials to replace roofs in New Orleans.

Mackie said as someone who grew up in New Orleans, it gives him a sense of pride to be able to come back and help people.

"I know what people in this neighborhood go through because I was born in this neighborhood, I grew up in this neighborhood, and I now live in this neighborhood," Mackie told the Associated Press.

One of the recipients of a new roof was Larae Barard, who expressed her concerns about her roof to her mother.

“They said, ‘We want to fix your roof.’ I said, ’Really?! This must be a miracle,” she said. “After Ida, my roof was in terrible shape. It had a blue tarp on it for now almost a year and a month... So thank God I have a new roof," Barard told the Associated Press.

The roofing company has committed to rebuilding 500 roofs in the Gulf Region, including 150 in the city’s 7th Ward.