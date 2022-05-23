Watch
California Highway Patrol rescue man stuck on cliff

Posted at 10:58 AM, May 23, 2022
DALY CITY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol came to the rescue of a man clinging to a cliff.

Officials say that around 5 p.m. Thursday, a fisherman spotted the victim stuck halfway down a 500-foot cliff near Daly City.

The agency said because ground rescuers couldn't locate him, a helicopter was called in to assist in the rescue.

CHP said winds were a challenge, but they were able to hover the helicopter 100 feet so a paramedic could hoist another paramedic down to the victim.

The man was placed in a rescue harness and then taken to a nearby landing zone.

He was then transferred from the helicopter to awaiting medical personnel.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
