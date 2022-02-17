Britney Spears was invited to Congress to speak about conservatorship

Britney Spears revealed she was invited to meet members of Congress to discuss the conservatorship she was under for more than a decade.

Spears posted a letter on Instagram from Rep. Charlie Christ and Rep. Eric Swalwell that is dated December 1, 2021.

“We wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice,” the letter says.

The pop star’s conservatorship was terminated last year after a judge ruled it was no longer required.

Spears’ father had controlled his daughter’s finances since February 2008, when the singer entered into the agreement after a series of public mental health episodes.

In response to the letter, Spears said she is grateful that her story is being acknowledged.

“Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life,” she said.

Spears did not say whether she would take the congressman up on their offer.

However, she did say she wants to help others “be brave.”