BJ's Restaurants serving 30,000 free pizzas through DoorDash this Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hungry for pizza?

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse will dish out 30,000 free pizzas in celebration of National Deep Dish Pizza Day on Thursday.

Customers can order one of 30,000 free mini cheese or pepperoni deep dish pizzas on Thursday using the delivery app DoorDash and the code "DEEPDISH" at checkout.

The pizza and delivery are free. Orders must be placed between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

For more information, visit DoorDash's website.