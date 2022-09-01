Biden to deliver evening address on the ‘soul of the nation’

President Joe Biden will deliver an evening address in Pennsylvania Thursday that the White House said is focused on the “Soul of the Nation.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the theme of Thursday's speech will hit on the same themes Biden laid out in a 2017 op-ed following a riot in Charlottesville, Virginia. The op-ed addressed political and racial violence, and Biden criticized then-President Donald Trump’s response to the riot.

White supremacists and counterprotesters clashed in Charlottesville as a car attack killed Heather Danielle Heyer, who was in Charlottesville to oppose the gathering of white supremacists.

“He won’t stop,” Biden said in 2017 about Trump. "His contempt for the U.S. Constitution and willingness to divide this nation knows no bounds.”

Whether Biden directly goes after Trump on Thursday remains unclear, but Biden has been more vocal in recent weeks on Republicans’ criticism of the Department of Justice. Many top Republicans have criticized federal law enforcement for conducting a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

The search, the DOJ said, turned up boxes of classified materials, some of which were top secret.

“Let me say this to my Republican MAGA friends in Congress, don't tell me you support law enforcement if you won't condemn what happened on the 6th,” Biden said, referencing the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “Don't tell me.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will give a prebutal to Biden’s speech this evening.

McCarthy said he will discuss "what he has heard from the American people this summer regarding rising crime, record-high inflation and other hardships brought on by the Democrats' harmful policies."