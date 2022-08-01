Watch Now
Beyoncé changing lyrics in new song following ableism claims

Posted at 11:56 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 13:56:26-04

Beyoncé's new album "Renaissance" is apparently not a hit with everyone.

The "Single Ladies" singer has been accused of ableism after using a version of the word "spastic" in the song "Heated."

Spasticity affects millions of people including 80% of percent of people with cerebral palsy and 80% of those with multiple sclerosis, according to Johns Hopkins.

Following some backlash for using versions of the word, a representative for Beyoncé told NBC News, “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

Lizzo made a similar change after being called out for using a version of the word in her song, "Grrrls."

"I never want to promote derogatory language," she said.

