Banana Boat is expanding its recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 due to the presence of benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen.

Edgewell Personal Care Company says an additional batch of the sunscreen was added to the recall announcement from July.

The products all feature the same UPC code: 0-79656-04041-8. However, they have different lot codes and expiration dates.

Lot Code Expiration Date

20016AF Dec. 2022

20084BF Feb. 2023

21139AF April 2024

20301CF Sept. 2023

The company says the sunscreen was distributed nationwide and sold at various retailers and online. It adds that it has notified retailers to pull the product from their shelves.

Benzene is not an ingredient in Bobana Boat products, according to Edgewell Personal Care Company. However, the company says "a review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can."

The Centers for Disease Control notes that benzene can be found in the environment due to a variety of factors, including tobacco smoke, vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions.

The agency warns that long-term exposure to benzene can affect the immune system and cause cancer.

Consumers are asked to discard the recalled sunscreen. They can contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 for information about how to be reimbursed.