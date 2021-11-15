Astronauts at ISS forced to take cover following Russia's anti-satellite missile test

The four astronauts aboard the International Space Station reportedly had to seek cover Monday.

The State Department said Russia conducted a "destructive satellite test of a direct ascent anti-satellite missile," which caused more than

1,500 pieces of space debris.

"Russia's dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long-term sustainability of our outer space and clearly demonstrates that Russia's claims of opposing the weaponization of space are disingenuous," said a spokesperson for the State Department.

According to The Associated Press, the seven astronauts briefly went into docked capsules due to concern about debris potentially hitting the space station.

The AP reports that something as small as a fleck of paint can do major damage to the international space station when orbiting at 17,500 mph.

Russia's space agency said the International Space Station returned to normal operations by 9:30 a.m. EST, according to Space.com.

However, the publication says mission control expects debris to continue to pass through the area for the next day.