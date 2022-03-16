Astronaut breaks American space record

Mark Vande Hei now holds the record for most consecutive days in space by an American astronaut.

Vande Hei has been in space since April 9, 2021.

By the time Hei leaves the International Space Station on March 30, he will have broken the previous record, held by NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, by 15 days.

Vande Hei mission has created some anxiety in the space community. Some feared his return to Earth could be delayed due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The Russians and the Americans work side-by-side at the International Space Station. The Associated Press reports that conflict has led to canceled launches and broken contracts between the U.S. and Russia.

Vande Hei is still scheduled to return to Earth with his Russian counterparts. NASA says those plans did not change despite tensions between the two countries.