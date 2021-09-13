Watch
Apple expected to release new iPhone Tuesday at virtual event

Matthias Schrader/AP
FILE - The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Posted at 3:12 PM, Sep 13, 2021
A new iPhone is on the horizon.

Apple is expected to reveal the new iPhone 13 during its virtual event on Tuesday, which is slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

According to CNN and the Verge, the new iPhone will look like its predecessor but will possibly have a smaller notch and higher refresh rate displays.

CNN reported that Apple would introduce a 13 mini, an iPhone 13 Pro, and a 13 Pro Max.

The new phones will likely have two rear-camera lenses, placed diagonally, improved 5G chips, and longer battery life.

The 13 Pro models might come with three rear-camera lenses, according to CNN.

They might also reveal a new Apple Watch and new AirPods, CNN reported.

