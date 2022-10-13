American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passengers get sick

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Miami Wednesday evening after passengers reportedly became sick.

According to CBS Miami, passengers complained of an odor that was seeping through the plane on their way to Barbados.

The odor was determined to be coming from a passenger's carry-on luggage. It turned out to be from nail polish remover, according to a source who spoke with CBS News.

A passenger who did not get sick told WSVN the smell was pretty strong.

“Personally, it didn’t have an effect on me, but I understand that a couple of other passengers felt sick," the passenger stated. "They might have been vomiting,”

The plane returned to Miami and passengers were reportedly offered hotel accommodations for the night. The flight was scheduled to take off again on Thursday.