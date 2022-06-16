Abbott plant pauses production of EleCare specialty baby formula citing bad weather and flooding

The Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan has halted the production of its EleCare specialty baby formula. This time it’s because of severe weather that caused flooding in the area on Monday.

Some parts of the plant were flooded after a significant amount of rainfall during the storms, the company said.

The plant has stopped production of its EleCare specialty formula until damage is assessed and the facility can be sanitized.

Abbott said it has informed the Food and Drug Administration about the issue. Comprehensive testing will be conducted before production resumes.

They said new production and distribution will be delayed for another few weeks.

More information from Abbott can be found on its website.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Michigan.