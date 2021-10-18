99-year-old Australian golfer makes hole-in-one

A 99-year-old golfer in Australia had a great day out on a golf course.

Just two months shy of turning 100, Hugh Brown made a hole-in-one in Queensland.

According to CNN, Brown was playing at the Indooroopilly Golf Club.

Brown said he teed off with the group ahead of him still on the 5th hole green when they began waving their arms.

At first, Brown thought they were angry at him for playing.

"I came up and they were just gesticulating and going on and I thought Jesus, they're annoyed because I hit upon them," Brown said. "I said, 'Where's my ball.' they said, 'It's in the hole.'"

It comes 61 years after his first ace.

According to officials, Brown is the oldest Australian golfer to ever achieve the feat.