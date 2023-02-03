8-year-old boy wakes from coma after trampoline accident

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - An 8-year-old boy suffered a serious brain injury during a trampoline accident.

Leeland Korman was playing with his sister last week when their heads collided.

Leeland didn't have a scratch on him, but he complained about a headache.

Melanie Lupica, his third-grade teacher at Magnolia Elementary in Carlsbad, California, said the family watched him but realized something was wrong that night.

"When he laid down for bedtime, they realized he had some much more severe issues, and they rushed him in,” said Lupica.

Scans showed Leeland had a brain bleed and a large blood clot that caused a stroke. Part of his skull was removed to help with swelling. He was placed in a medically induced coma.

As news of Leeland's condition reached his school, his classmates and teachers jumped into action, creating banners and writing more than 150 letters and cards that have been read to him by his mom.

“When he wakes up, we just want him to feel like he’s loved, and there’s a lot of people caring for him,” said Hern.

Lupica says Leeland has awoken from the medically induced coma. His prognosis isn't clear, but his family and frinds are hopeful.

"We want his family at school to be supporting his journey and recovery. He's such a bright light, and we miss him terribly," said Lupica.

According to Rady Children's Hospital, there are 125,000 trampoline accidents in the U.S. every year, and the number continues to grow.

They advise one child per trampoline, installing safety nets and pads over the springs.

This story was originally reported by Michael Chen on 10news.com.