3 women charged with assaulting Delta security guard

Three women were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Delta Air Lines security guard at JFK International Airport.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of New York, the women beat the security guard with his radio and then kicked and punched him while he was on the floor. One of the women is also accused of punching a different employee, who was trying to stop the attack.

The alleged incident happened in September 2021 when the women reportedly refused to leave the jetway after they were told they would not be allowed to board their flight to Puerto Rico.

“Anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of unruly behavior should be reminded that their actions are criminal and can result in time behind bars as a result of federal criminal charges," said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll.

According to The Associated Press, the women were released on a $25,000 bond.

In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration received nearly 6,000 reports of unruly passengers.

“The extreme and aggressive behavior in connection with our air travel is out of control," said United States Attorney Breon Peace. "This Office has zero tolerance for violent conduct that threatens the safety of airline passengers and employees and will prosecute defendants who allegedly engage in such conduct to the fullest extent of the law.”