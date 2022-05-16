200 mass shootings in the U.S. this year

The United States has already seen 200 mass shootings this year. That includes three mass shootings from this weekend.

On Saturday, a gunman attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others.

One person was killed, and four others were critically injured in a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California.

And in Houston, Texas, authorities say two people were killed, and three were hospitalized after a shooting at a busy flea market.

The data comes from the Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection organization. It defines a mass shooting as an incident that includes four or more victims, either injured or killed.

