1 injured in shooting at AMC in Clinton Township, Michigan

3:29 AM, Feb 5, 2018
One person is in critical condition following a shooting at a movie theater in Clinton Township.

CLINTON TWP., Mich. — One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars this morning following a shooting at a movie theater in Clinton Township, Michigan on Sunday night. 

Police said two men got into a fight around 6 p.m. inside a hallway at the AMC on Gratiot. That's when one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other. 

Police said the victim is now in critical condition.

The shooting is still under investigation and the theater has been closed since the incident. 

