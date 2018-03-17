McCabe has memos documenting his conversations with Trump

Much like fired FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe wrote memos documenting his conversations with President Donald Trump before he was fired Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

Following his firing, McCabe told CNN in an interview that he spoke to the President several times while he was acting FBI director in May after Comey's dismissal, and Trump berated him about his wife's failed state Senate campaign.

It is unclear what is in McCabe's memos and what span of time they cover.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe on Friday, about a day before his 50th birthday and the date he was set to retire and begin receiving his anticipated pension, over accusations that McCabe directed FBI officials to speak to the media about an investigation tied to the Clinton Foundation and misled investigators about his actions.