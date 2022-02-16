Former congresswoman Gabby Giffords hospitalized with appendicitis

TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords has been hospitalized with appendicitis.

Giffords checked into a hospital on Tuesday and is currently being treated, according to a statement from Jacob Peters, a spokesperson for Sen. Mark Kelly.

Kelly, Giffords' husband, is heading home to Tucson to be with her.

Additional details about Giffords' hospitalization haven't been released.

Giffords, then a member of the U.S. House, was shot in the head during an assassination attempt in 2011. Though she survived the shooting, she was left with aphasia and limited vision.

She resigned as a congresswoman in 2012 to focus on her recovery. She continues to appear publicly at events like the DNC and regularly advocates for gun control measures.

This story was originally published by Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix.