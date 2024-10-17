Election supervisors share important reminders for Ada County voters

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

Learn more here: 2024 Idaho Voter Election Guide

“We take election security incredibly seriously here in the county and around the state of Idaho and that will continue today and through the course of this entire election,” said Saul Seyler, Election Supervisor.

The presidential race brings high stakes — and high projected voter turnout — to this year's general election in Ada County, where election supervisors are focused on making voter safety and security a priority.

“I think it’s going to be well north of 80% turnout. It could approach 90% turnout based on the energy we are seeing right now,” said Trent Tripple, Ada County Clerk.

The rapid growth seen and felt in the county means more registered voters, and of course added resources, poll workers, and polling locations.

Six sites are already accepting ballots in person for those interested in early voting.

Idaho News 6

If you're not already registered, you can do so at the polls.

Early voting closes on Nov. 1.

With more voters, early and absentee options are expanding to accommodate.

“For early voting, we have had just under 9,000 people cast votes in person, and that is trending much higher than we normally see,” said Tripple.

For registered voters wishing to mail in an absentee ballot — you must request your ballot by Oct. 25.

Any last minute ballots should be dropped off at a secure elections drop box by 8 p.m. on election day.

To test their equipment and emphasize transparency, the elections office will hold a logistics and accuracy ballot testing and tabulation viewing event on Oct. 31 at their headquarters in Boise. It's open to the public.