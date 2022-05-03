DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at the Trump International Hotel and enriched the former president's family in the process.

That's according to the District of Columbia's attorney general.

Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in a tweet Tuesday in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization, and the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

"In the District, we’re committed to ensuring that corruption comes at a cost. That should be clear to everyone, including future presidents," Racine said.

We filed this lawsuit against the Trump Hotel, Trump, Inaugural Committee, and Trump Organization to recover misspent nonprofit funds and ill-gotten gains. With today’s successful resolution, we’re returning the money to DC through @WeAreDCAction and @MikvaDC. — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) May 3, 2022

The document had not yet been signed by a judge.

In a statement, Trump blasted Racine and noted that the settlement includes no admission of guilt or liability.