Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Carrie Meek, pioneering Black former congresswoman, dies at 95

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Cannon/AP
Former senator, Carrie Meek cracks up Betty Castor, left as she recalls her time serving in the legislature on senate reunion day on Thursday March 20, 2008 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
Obit-Carrie Meek
Posted at 6:18 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 08:18:52-05

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida congresswoman Carrie Meek has died at the age of 95.

Meek was a Democrat and one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction.

She was the grandchild of a slave and a sharecropper’s daughter.

In Congress, Meek championed affirmative action, economic opportunities for the poor and efforts to bolster democracy in and ease immigration restrictions on Haiti, the birthplace of many of her constituents.

She retired in 2003 after five terms. Her son, Kendrick Meek, succeeded her and held the seat until 2011.

Family spokesperson Adam Sharon said in a statement that Meek died at her home in Miami on Sunday after a long illness.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light