Biden to make first address to UN General Assembly with much at stake

As President Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly for the first time on Tuesday, he'll be doing so with much at stake.

Biden's address comes as the U.S. faces questions from its closest allies, particularly on the administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the country's response to the pandemic.

The U.S. withdrawal from the 20-year war in Afghanistan was chaotic, with the Taliban taking control of the country weeks before the U.S. fled the country. Military members also faced attacks from ISIS terrorists and bungled a drone strike that killed Afghan civilians.

The Associated Press reports that the Biden administration's withdrawal was "out of sync" with many U.S. allies. On Monday, the AP reports that EU Council President Charles Michel criticized the Biden administration's lack of "transparency and loyalty" in policymaking,

Reuters reports that Biden will address the withdrawal in Afghanistan by noting that ending the war will open a new chapter in American diplomacy marked by purpose and intensiveness.

The Biden administration is also in the midst of a spat with France, the U.S.'s oldest ally. Last week, the U.S. agreed to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines in the hopes of countering the Chinese military's aggressive stance in the East. However, the deal scuttled a lucrative $66 billion defense contract that France had signed with Australia.

Finally, Biden has faced criticism from European Allies for keeping non-essential travel closed for European travelers coming into the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the EU has allowed U.S. travelers to enter for several months. The Biden administration took steps Monday to ease those concerns by announcing that fully vaccinated travelers from the EU and U.K. could resume travel in the U.S. by November.

According to the Associated Press, Biden will also call for cooperation among nations to stem climate change and human rights abuses worldwide.

Biden is expected to deliver his speech to the UN General Assembly at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday.