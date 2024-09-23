What you need to know to vote in the 2024 Presidential Election

BOISE, Idaho — We are just over six weeks away from election day. An election with so much at stake nationally and here in Idaho. I sat down with Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane to clear up any questions voters may have on how to vote.

What you need to know about voting in Presidential election

Secretary of State Phil McGrane explains where and how you can vote

For more information go to Vote Idaho.gov

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane is well aware of the importance of November 5th General Election. "We really do expect record turnout this November."

"You Know one of the things about a Presidential Election year they're just the biggest, they aren't the most complicated election we hold but they're just the biggest, more Idahoans are going to show up than ever before," said McGrane.

By simply going to VoteIdaho.gov you can find out where to vote and the different options on how to vote.

"So, right now you can request an absentee ballot mailed to you when we get closer to election day. About two weeks out the counties will be opening up in person voting so, you can go to your local courthouse, your elections office and vote in person there or right up until election day. Or, most Idahoans will wait until November 5th the polls open from eight to eight."

Remember you can register on Election day. All you need is a photo I.D. and proof of residency.

If for some reason you don't have a photo I.D. McGrane says the State has you covered. "I should note for the first time in a Presidential election we have free I.D.'s available to anybody who needs one to vote you can go down to DMV and get a free I.D. for voting purposes."

If you're a college student from out of state remember you can only register in one State. If you choose Idaho, you must have the student admission documentation that is available from your college or university.

As far as transparency goes, McGrane told me most county offices have added live stream cameras so you can go online and see them work.