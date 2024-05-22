The end of the infighting: GOP puts aside its barbs in the wake of the primary election, but for how long?

BOISE, Idaho — The Republican watch party for the May 2024 primary elections at the Riverside Hotel wrapped up a divisive political season.

Check our Live Election Results page for the latest numbers from the primary elections.

(Verbatim of the story that aired is below)

I’m senior reporter Roland Beres where the republican watch party wrapped up a very divisive political season for the GOP.

Huge amounts of money, much of it from out of state, spent on GOP infighting — attacking either the far right or the more moderate Republicans.

GOP head Dorothy Moon telling me that the TV ads and the mailers especially are a continuing sign of trouble in the GOP.

“The mailers, yeah, they’ve been dozens and I think people are just getting weary, campaign weary I hope they all come out and turn out today and vote, and hopefully over 30 percent turnout would be great but this is the kind of thing that turns folks off,” said Moon.

And perhaps to make her point the voting turnout early on appeared to be headed for much lower than 30 percent.

But now, it’s time to turn the party’s attention to the Democrats and the general election in November, where any PAC money or attack ads can be focused on those outside the GOP.

At the Boise Riverside, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres Idaho news six.

