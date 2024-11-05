Election Day in your neighborhood; Treasure and Magic Valley voters head to the polls

Idaho News 6 is in your neighborhood keeping you updated on Election Day from polls opening through the last election results coming in. Follow the latest updates below.

(UPDATE 11:30 p.m.): Senior reporter Don Nelson talks with Republican leaders at the GOP watch party about what another Donald Trump presidency might mean for the country, and for Idaho.

Idaho GOP Watch party

(UPDATE 10:15 p.m.): Ballot boxes have arrived to Ada County Election Headquarters. Neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis is on the scene and has the latest.

Polling precincts in Ada County bring ballot boxes to election headquarters

(UPDATES 10:05 p.m.): Senior reporter Don Nelson gives us some updates from the Idaho GOP watch party.

10pm LIVE Idaho GOP Election Night Watch Party

(UPDATES 10 p.m.): Neighborhood reporter Riley Shoemaker brings us updates from the Idaho Democratic Watch Party.

10pm LIVE Idaho Democrats Election Night Watch Party

(UPDATE 9:45 p.m.): Leslie Solis brings us the latest from Canyon County Election Headquarters.

Canyon County ballots continue to be counted

(UPDATE 9:15 p.m.): Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Davis brings us LIVE to the Tabulation room at Ada County Election Headquarters.

Ada County Election Headquarters Tabulation Room

(UPDATE 9:07 p.m.): Senior Reporter Don Nelson joins us Live from the Idaho GOP election night watch party.

Idaho GOP Election Night Watch Party

(UPDATE 9:04 p.m.): Boise Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker joins us Live from the Idaho Democrats election night watch party.

Idaho Democrats Election Night Watch Party

(UPDATE 9 p.m.): Polls are officially closed across all of Idaho, and the latest election results will start to come in shortly.



Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis brings us the latest in Canyon County as they tally votes.

Canyon County Election Headquarters is tallying votes

(UPDATE 8:30 p.m.): Neighborhood Reporters Joey Martin and Lorien Nettleton are bringing us the latest election coverage from the Magic and Wood River Valleys.

Neighborhood Reporter Joey Martin brings us updates as polls close in Blaine County

As polls close, Twin Falls Neighborhood Reporter Lorien Nettleton brings us the updates

(UPDATE 8 p.m.): Polls have officially closed in the Treasure and Magic Valleys — anyone who was in line at 8 p.m. can still vote. Idaho News 6 will continue to keep you up to date as the results come in.

The polls are CLOSED!



Neighborhood reporter, Jessica Davis is at the Ada County Elections Office where they just pulled the "Vote Here" signs.



Counts will commence shortly. #Election2024



Find updated election results at https://t.co/NULH1STaaB pic.twitter.com/jpxpvWgnBm — Idaho News 6 (@IdahoNews6) November 6, 2024

(UPDATE 7:15 p.m.): Canyon County Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis brings us details on how they are prioritizing voter safety from their election headquarters.

Canyon County Election Headquarters prioritizes voter security

(UPDATE: 6:55 p.m.): Former Idaho State Representative Dorothy Moon discusses Proposition 1, which could dramatically change Idaho's elections, should it pass.

Dorothy moon prop 1

(UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.): Neighborhood reporter Brady Caskey is in Ada County, and the Secretary of State says lines at polling locations have been moving quickly.

Election day voters

(UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.): Senior Reporter Don Nelson joins us from the GOP election night event.

Senior Reporter Don Nelson joins us Live from the GOP election night event

(UPDATE: 5 p.m.): Boise Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker joins us from the Idaho Democrat event.

Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker joins us Live from the Idaho Democratic election night event

(UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.): Blaine County voters are showing up to the polls, and while the presidential election is top of mind for many, Blaine County voters are also weighing in on the sheriff, as well as a measure that will turn the fire department into a fire district,

Blaine County voters make their voice heard at the polls.

(UPDATE: 4 p.m.): Voters is Ada County head to the polls to make their voice heard.

Voters in Ada County head to the polls this Election Day

(UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.): The first wave of early and absentee voting numbers are in for Idaho voters which shows that 391,903 votes have already been cast. There were 218,586 early votes and 173,317 absentee ballots returned. You can track those number real-time here.



(UPDATE: 8 a.m.): Polls are now open! They will remain open until 8 p.m. and you can find the nearest polling location to you here.



(UPDATE: 5 a.m.): Polling locations for the 2024 election are opening today across Idaho at 8 a.m. local time and will remain open until 8 p.m. To find your polling location, visit voteidaho.gov.

